Napa biz buzz: Molly’s Angels names Olivia Dodd interim leader

The board of directors of Molly’s Angels announced that Olivia Dodd has been named as interim executive director of the organization, following the departure of former Executive Director Julia Orr.

Dodd brings with her over 13 years of experience in executive leadership and business management, said a news release.

Among her experiences with long-established nonprofits in Napa Valley, Dodd spent seven years as president & CEO of Arts Council Napa Valley where she led the establishment of several new core programs. She has most recently been consulting with businesses and nonprofit organizations to advance their operations.

"I am honored to help the team at Molly's Angels during this critical transition period. The organization has been making an increasingly significant impact for seniors in our community and it is an incredible opportunity to serve this work and help prepare for their next visionary leader," said Dodd.

“We are excited to have an experienced leader like Olivia take the reins at this time. Her expertise will be invaluable to both the day-to-day operations of Molly’s Angels as well as helping the board select our next permanent executive director,” said Andrea Stover, co-chair of the board at Molly’s Angels.

Molly’s Angels has been serving seniors in Napa County since 1999.