Molly’s Angels, a Napa County nonprofit that has provided transportation and support services to ensure independent living for seniors since 1999, has hired Devereaux Smith as its new executive director.

“I am proud to be leading such an important organization in the Napa Valley," said Smith. "I look forward to working with the committed board of directors and living the mission of 'Neighbor Helping Neighbor.'"

Smith has 35+ years working with nonprofit and for-profit organizations, specializing in communications, marketing, and fundraising. Her most recent executive director position was with Charlotte Maxwell Clinic in Oakland.

Molly’s Angels’ program offerings include free transportation, paratransit rides, Hello Molly Care Calls, Emergency Grocery/Rx Delivery, Senior Moments and the Napa Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. The organization draws on the support of 80+ volunteers.