Napa biz buzz: Murphy named winery operations manager at Napa Valley College

Phillip Murphy has been named winery operations manager at Napa Valley College, said a news release.

Murphy has more than 12 years of experience in winery operations and management. Most recently, he served as general manager at Revana Winery. Prior to assuming the general manager role in 2018, Murphy served as operations manager for Revana Winery. Before joining Revana, Murphy was the operations manager for Envy Wines.

Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sonoma State University.

Murphy expressed his excitement for finding a position that allows him to utilize his experience and professional skillset to contribute to his community and the wine industry in a meaningful way.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be part of an organization and winery that prioritizes educational and professional enrichment in the wine industry over the simple pursuit of profits,” said Murphy.