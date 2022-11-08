Napa biz buzz: Napa architects buy Lincoln Avenue building

Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed SBA financing for Kroeger Janev Architects in Napa. The funding allowed the firm to create four new, local jobs and to purchase an 1,800 square foot building located at 1627 Lincoln Ave. in Napa.

Loren Kroeger and Sasha Janev opened the doors of their firm, Kroeger Janev Architects, in Napa in 2017.

"The two had long, successful careers as architects before joining forces and their firm offers full-service architectural design services to clients throughout Napa Valley, focusing on custom residences, wineries, and hospitality projects," said a news release. A second location was opened in St. Helena "to serve a wider geographic area and to meet the demands of clients who are drawn to the firm’s ability to balance beauty with function."

Since inception, both of Kroeger Janev’s locations have been leased, but the partners’ goal was to purchase real estate for their company. Working with Bank of the West and with Bay Area Development’s Rich Grant, they were able to secure SBA 504 funding and make their goal a reality. Owning rather than continuing to lease locks in their occupancy costs for the long term, and their new Napa location includes a dedicated parking lot, which benefits clients and employees alike.