Napa biz buzz: Napa bank building listed for sale for $12.45 million

First it was Napa Community Bank. Then it was Rabobank. Today it’s Mechanics Bank. And it’s for sale for $12.45 million.

The modern building located at 700-702 Trancas St. in Napa has been listed for sale by Michael Holcomb of Strong and Hayden Commercial Real Estate.

The bank property includes 10,562 square feet of space, spread over two stories. It was built in 2003.

Napa Community Bank first opened in 2002.

In 2010, Napa Community Bank was sold for $25 million to the California spinoff of Dutch banking giant Rabobank Group.

In 2019 it became a Mechanics Bank.

Mechanics Bank has one year remaining on its lease, said the property listing. "While new ownership could occupy the entire building, Mechanics Bank is interested in consolidating to the first floor and is open to executing a long-term lease," it read. 

Info: 707-294-2944

