Napa biz buzz: Napa Chamber president/CEO to step down

Napa Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Greg Brun announced that current President/CEO Travis Stanley will be leaving the organization at the end of 2022.

“Travis has been the guiding light of growth and progress over the past eight years, and he leaves us in a much better place than when he came to us,” said Brun. “His leadership and commitment to our community truly shined brightest when faced with the toughest challenges of his tenure.”

Stanley joined the Napa Chamber of Commerce (NCC) in June of 2014 after spending 25 years as a marketing executive in the National Basketball Association. He worked with teams including the Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

“I couldn’t possibly say thank you enough to everyone who trusted me with the opportunity to hold this very special role among the business owners/leaders, elected officials, stakeholders and organizations who carry the burden of responsibility for moving Napa Valley forward in a positive way,” Stanley said.

Chamber initiatives and events highlighted under Stanley’s leadership included the formation of the countywide business advisory group, activation of the NCC community assist video program and being awarded as collaborating partner in the Napa County cares ACT, all of which took place in the height of the recent pandemic.

“We’re truly appreciative of his leadership and the momentum our organization has created through his ability to engage, connect, and collaborate,” said current Chair Elect Christi Coors-Ficeli.

Stanley also succeeded in elevating the popularity of chamber events for many years leading up to the shutdown, before picking up right where NCC left off with the sold-out 132nd meeting and awards in March 2022, an event which marked the first public outing for many of the 400 community stakeholders in attendance.

The 2023 meeting and awards will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Meritage Resort and Spa and will mark his ninth and final appearance as President/CEO.

“While we are sad to see him go, Travis is committed to working with the NCC board executive committee to ensure a smooth transition,” said Brun.

“During that time, NCC Consultant Jeri Hansen and I will work with Travis and the board to assess the organization’s development, strategic planning, and other priorities that this change will bring about.”

Hansen also serves as chair of the NCC Government Affairs and Policies (GAP) committee, and has a continuous 20-year history of involvement with the chamber, including serving as board chair in 2007.