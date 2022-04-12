 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Napa County Landmarks moves to new office

Native Sons of the Golden West: Napa building

This historical photos shows the Native Sons of the Golden West Napa Parlor No. 62 taken shortly after its 1914 opening. Some businesses are seen on street level, with doctors' and dentists offices' on the second floor.

 Submitted photo

Napa County Landmarks (NCL), has moved its office to the Native Sons of the Golden West, Parlor #62 hall located at 937 Coombs St. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“It is only appropriate our office is now housed within the historic Native Sons of the Golden West Hall as well as being located in historic downtown Napa,” said NCL President, Ernie Schlobohm. 

From its new second floor office space, NCL "will continue its mission of proactively advocating for the appreciation and preservation of local historic buildings, sites, districts and other cultural resources. Established in 1974, NCL is the only local non-profit organization charged with this historic preservation mission."

Info: napacountylandmarks.org, 707-255-1836.

