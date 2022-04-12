Napa biz buzz: Napa County Landmarks moves to new office

Napa County Landmarks (NCL), has moved its office to the Native Sons of the Golden West, Parlor #62 hall located at 937 Coombs St. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“It is only appropriate our office is now housed within the historic Native Sons of the Golden West Hall as well as being located in historic downtown Napa,” said NCL President, Ernie Schlobohm.

From its new second floor office space, NCL "will continue its mission of proactively advocating for the appreciation and preservation of local historic buildings, sites, districts and other cultural resources. Established in 1974, NCL is the only local non-profit organization charged with this historic preservation mission."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.