 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Napa Denny's closes, IHOP reopens

  • Updated
IHOP logo

After a period of closure, Napa's only IHOP restaurant has reopened. According to a phone recording, the business is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The IHOP is located at 201 Soscol Ave. 

Napa's only Denny's restaurant has closed. The restaurant was located at 1000 Imola Ave. in Napa.

According to a news release, in 2021, Denny’s closed 30 restaurants, opened 20 restaurants, including 8 international locations, bringing the year-end total restaurant count to 1,640. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Put on each year by the NVFF and Napa Valley Grapegrowers, the pruning contest is a way for the organizations to recognize the valley’s talented vineyard crews with a good ole fashioned competition.

 

 

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News