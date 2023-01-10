Napa biz buzz: Napa Family Wealth Management Group named to Forbes list of 'Best Wealth Management Teams'

FOR THE REGISTER
Morgan Stanley announced that Napa Family Wealth Management Group has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Best Wealth Management Teams.
“I am pleased that Napa Family Wealth Management Group is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented George Shick, complex manager of Morgan Stanley’s Napa office. “To be named to this list recognizes Napa Family Wealth Management Group’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of their valued clients.”
Info:
morganstanley.com, 700 Main St., Suite 315, Napa, 707-254-4452.
