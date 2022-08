Napa Jersey Mike’s Subs is celebrating its first anniversary on Aug. 20 and 21.

The sub shop is located at 627 Trancas St. in Napa, next to Jamba Juice.

The first 50 customers on Aug. 20 and 21 will get a chance to spin the wheel for a prize, including a free sub. A grand prize winner will receive a free sub each month for one year.