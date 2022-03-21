Napa biz buzz: Napa Jersey Mike’s to support Special Olympics on March 30

Diners who visit Napa’s Jersey Mike’s Subs on March 30 can help athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games this June in Florida.

Wed., March 30 is Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” when all Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales — not just profit — to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending the USA games.

“This is our first ‘Day of Giving’ event and we are very excited to be a part of it,” Jersey Mike’s Subs of Napa owner Jhing Lacsamana said.

“We are asking everyone’s support to be a part of it as well,” said a news release from Lacsamana and General Manager Robert Garcia.

Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise more for this non-profit organization than last year’s record-breaking $15 million fundraising campaign, said the release.

Jersey Mike’s traditional Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities since 2011, said the release.

Jersey Mike’s Napa is located at 627 Trancas St. in the Silverado Plaza, next to Jamba Juice.