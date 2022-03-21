 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Napa Jersey Mike’s to support Special Olympics on March 30

  • Updated
Jersey Mike's Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs

 Dreamstime

Diners who visit Napa’s Jersey Mike’s Subs on March 30 can help athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games this June in Florida.

Wed., March 30 is Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” when all Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales — not just profit — to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending the USA games.

“This is our first ‘Day of Giving’ event and we are very excited to be a part of it,” Jersey Mike’s Subs of Napa owner Jhing Lacsamana said.

“We are asking everyone’s support to be a part of it as well,” said a news release from Lacsamana and General Manager Robert Garcia.

Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise more for this non-profit organization than last year’s record-breaking $15 million fundraising campaign, said the release.

Jersey Mike’s traditional Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities since 2011, said the release.

People are also reading…

Jersey Mike’s Napa is located at 627 Trancas St. in the Silverado Plaza, next to Jamba Juice.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News