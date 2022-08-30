 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Napa River Inn takes top travel awards in two categories

  • Updated
Napa River Inn

The Napa River Inn.

 Michelle Chaplow photo

The Napa River Inn has been selected as both a Traveler’s Choice winner for TripAdvisor and for a USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice award for Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in the U.S.

"This is exciting news for the hotel," said General Manager Sara Brooks. “We work very hard to deliver an exceptional level of service and experience for all our guests – both four-legged and two. To have such great reviews on TripAdvisor, and to have so many people vote for us in the 10 Best national contest, reaffirms our connection with our guests."

Traveler’s Choice award winners for TripAdvisor are among the top 10% of listings on TripAdvisor and consistently “demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.” To receive the award, businesses need to achieve a high level of reviews and ratings, as well as pass an additional editorial process.

Info: 500 Main St., Napa, 707-251-8500, napariverinn.com

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News