Napa biz buzz: Napa River Inn takes top travel awards in two categories

The Napa River Inn has been selected as both a Traveler’s Choice winner for TripAdvisor and for a USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice award for Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in the U.S.
"This is exciting news for the hotel," said General Manager Sara Brooks. “We work very hard to deliver an exceptional level of service and experience for all our guests – both four-legged and two. To have such great reviews on TripAdvisor, and to have so many people vote for us in the 10 Best national contest, reaffirms our connection with our guests."
Traveler’s Choice award winners for TripAdvisor are among the top 10% of listings on TripAdvisor and consistently “demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.” To receive the award, businesses need to achieve a high level of reviews and ratings, as well as pass an additional editorial process.
Info: 500 Main St., Napa, 707-251-8500, napariverinn.com