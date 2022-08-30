Napa biz buzz: Napa River Inn takes top travel awards in two categories

The Napa River Inn has been selected as both a Traveler’s Choice winner for TripAdvisor and for a USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice award for Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in the U.S.

"This is exciting news for the hotel," said General Manager Sara Brooks. “We work very hard to deliver an exceptional level of service and experience for all our guests – both four-legged and two. To have such great reviews on TripAdvisor, and to have so many people vote for us in the 10 Best national contest, reaffirms our connection with our guests."