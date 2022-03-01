 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Napa’s AUL Corp. surpasses $1 billion in claims paid

AUL Corporation

AUL in downtown Napa.

 Register file photo

AUL Corp., a national automotive Finance & Insurance provider, just surpassed $1 billion in claims paid, announced AUL President and CEO Jimmy Atkinson.

In 2019, AUL expanded upon its leading vehicle service contract offerings with the addition of GAP insurance, EV battery coverage, auto technology coverage, and a full suite of ancillary F&I products — a strategic decision that has led to record growth.

Since April 2019, the firm has paid out more than $1.7 million in GAP claims alone. And AUL’s overall revenues in 2021 were up 39% over 2020 and more than 70% over 2019.

AUL recently opened a regional office in Denver, the first outside its headquarters in Napa, to help manage the increased business. Denver’s central location allows AUL to better support customers and process claims across all time zones.

Info: aulcorp.com

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shell joins BP exiting Russia over invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News