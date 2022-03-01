Napa biz buzz: Napa’s AUL Corp. surpasses $1 billion in claims paid

AUL Corp., a national automotive Finance & Insurance provider, just surpassed $1 billion in claims paid, announced AUL President and CEO Jimmy Atkinson.

In 2019, AUL expanded upon its leading vehicle service contract offerings with the addition of GAP insurance, EV battery coverage, auto technology coverage, and a full suite of ancillary F&I products — a strategic decision that has led to record growth.

Since April 2019, the firm has paid out more than $1.7 million in GAP claims alone. And AUL’s overall revenues in 2021 were up 39% over 2020 and more than 70% over 2019.

AUL recently opened a regional office in Denver, the first outside its headquarters in Napa, to help manage the increased business. Denver’s central location allows AUL to better support customers and process claims across all time zones.