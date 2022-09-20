 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Napa’s Lou Penning Landscapes, Inc. wins award for St. Helena home

Napa-based Lou Penning Landscapes, Inc. recently won the Maintenance Sweepstakes Award for its on-going landscaping work at a private home in St. Helena.

The award was presented during the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA) North Coast Chapter’s Annual Achievement Awards Banquet at Foxtail Golf Country Club in Rohnert Park. The Maintenance Sweepstakes Award is one of the top awards a member can receive.

Lou Penning Landscapes also won First Place awards in the following categories: Medium Design Build, Sustainable Installation, and Large Residential Landscape. Each of the awards was presented for work completed on homes located in the Napa Valley.

“Gardens and landscapes are our passion,” shares Lou Penning, owner of Lou Penning Landscapes. “To be recognized for the work we do is a special and humbling experience.”

Info: LPLinc.com

