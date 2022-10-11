Napa biz buzz: Napa Toys for Tots campaign begins the first week of November

The Napa Toys for Tots campaign will start the first week of November.

Boxes will be delivered to nearly 100 drop locations from American Canyon to Calistoga the first week of November. The final pick-up of toys and the boxes will run Dec. 5-9. Donations will also be accepted at Napa firehouses until Christmas.

Events include a Meritage Resort skate night on Nov. 13, Bilco’s Toys for Tots on Dec. 4 and a Christmas tree lighting event on Nov. 23. Fidelity, Cadet Wine Bar and others are having a downtown toy drive Dec. 1.

Napa realtor Kristofer Chun is coordinating the 2022 The Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign in Napa.

“Last year we collected 13,342 toys and supported 3,000 children in Napa Valley. We are hoping to do even better this year,” Chun said.

It is the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots.