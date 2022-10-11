Napa biz buzz: Napa Toys for Tots campaign begins the first week of November

FOR THE REGISTER
The Napa Toys for Tots campaign will start the first week of November.
Boxes will be delivered to nearly 100 drop locations from American Canyon to Calistoga the first week of November. The final pick-up of toys and the boxes will run Dec. 5-9. Donations will also be accepted at Napa firehouses until Christmas.
Events include a Meritage Resort skate night on Nov. 13, Bilco’s Toys for Tots on Dec. 4 and a Christmas tree lighting event on Nov. 23. Fidelity, Cadet Wine Bar and others are having a downtown toy drive Dec. 1.
Napa realtor Kristofer Chun is coordinating the 2022 The Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign in Napa.
“Last year we collected 13,342 toys and supported 3,000 children in Napa Valley. We are hoping to do even better this year,” Chun said.
It is the 75
th anniversary of Toys for Tots.
Do you remember putting these Hall of Fame Toys on your Christmas list?
1950: Radio Flyer
From the Toy Hall of Fame: Even in the depths of the Great Depression, they sold at the rate of 1,500 a day. Radio Flyer designers added high sides for carting kids in 1950s, borrowed bright colors and slick tires from muscle cars in the 1970s, and even created an all-terrain version, the Quad Shock Wagon—to match the SUVs in the 1990s.
-
1953: Tinkertoy
Tinkertoy joined a host of other construction toys in the early 20th century, including Lincoln Logs and Erector Sets, helping kids to learn by exercising what we now think of as “spatial intelligence.” From the Toy Museum:
-
1955: Slinky
“What walks down stairs alone or in pairs and makes a slinkety sound? A spring a spring, a marvelous thing. Everyone knows it's Slinky!” From the National Toy Museum:
1965: Barbie
Within a year of her introduction in 1959, Barbie became the biggest selling fashion doll of all time. Feminists charged that her curves set unrealistic standards for physical beauty and her emphasis on fashion set girls’ sights on limited options. From the Toy Museum:
-
1966: Etch-A-Sketch
Static charges hold a mixture of aluminum powder and tiny plastic beads to the inside of a clear plastic screen. Knobs control the horizontal and vertical rods that move a stylus where the two meet. From the Toy Museum:
-
1967: Easy-Bake Oven
From the Toy Museum: Anticipating parents’ concerns about safety, Kenner substituted two 100-watt light bulbs for a heating element to minimize the possibility of burnt fingers.
-
1968: Tonka Trucks
Tonka, named for From the Toy Museum: nearby Lake Minnetonka, introduced pick-ups in 1955, a Jeep in 1962, and the bright yellow Mighty Dump Truck in 1965. The latter became Tonka’s best-selling toy for the rest of the century.
-
1969: Big Wheel
The Big Wheel’s popularity outlived the company that first introduced it. When Marx went out of business in 1985, Carolina Enterprises, known later as Enterprise Industries, produced the Big Wheel for a second generation of mobile American kids. From the Toy Museum:
-
1971: LEGO
In 1958, the LEGO company patented bricks with small interlocking studs and tubes that permitted two blocks to join in 24 different ways. Just six blocks could combine in 102,981,500 ways! From the Toy Museum:
-
1970: Hot Wheels
Kids coveted the 16 muscle models—custom Barracudas, Camaros, Corvettes, Cougars, Firebirds, and others—that Mattel first offered in 1968. Mattel’s designers enhanced the cars’ appeal with the candy colors of Spectraflame, a painting process that revealed the shiny metal beneath the colors. From the Toy Museum:
-
1972: Viewmaster
View-Master hit the jackpot in 1961 when it began offering three-dimensional images of the brand new Disneyland amusement park and stills from Disney movies and television programs. From the Toy Museum:
-
1974: G.I. Joe
In 1964, amid the Cold War, Hasbro introduced a new type of toy into the world of play. Named G.I. Joe after ordinary soldiers of World War II, the 11 1/2-inch male figure wore uniforms representing the U.S. military and had 21 moving parts. From the Toy Museum:
1974: Silly Putty
Useless originally, people have since bounced it, used it to lift images off the comic pages, and cleaned typewriter keys with it. Astronauts even took it aboard Apollo 8 to stick down tools in zero gravity! From the Toy Museum:
1981: Star Wars Action Figures
The 3.75-inch figures—including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more than 100 others—were sold from 1978 to 1985 and again from the mid-1990s to the present day. From the Toy Musuem:
-
1982: Rubik's Cube
Though media first circulated a story about Erno Rubik designing the cube in 1974 to help teach students about three-dimensional objects, Rubik himself later acknowledged that he purposefully set out to design a puzzle based on geometry. From the Toy Museum:
1983: Atari 2600
Atari first entered the home market with its 1975 electronic table-tennis game From the Toy Museum: Pong . But its true game changer came out two years later: Atari 2600 Video Computer System.
1983: Dungeons and Dragons
More than any other game, Dungeons & Dragons paved the way for older children and adults to experience imaginative play. It was groundbreaking. And it opened the door for other kinds of table games that borrow many of its unique mechanics. From the Toy Museum:
-
1989: Little People
In the 1980s, concerns about the small figures becoming a choking hazard led to the 1991 introduction of a new design for larger diameter Little People known as “Chunky People” or “Chunkies.” From the Toy Museum:
1955: Mr. Potato Head
In 1952, the Mr. Potato Head television commercial, the first ever for a toy, helped Hasbro earn more than $4 million in sales in just the first few months. From the Toy Museum:
1990: Game Boy
No video game platform did more to put gamers “on the go” than Nintendo Game Boy. And go they did—bringing their gaming experience to school, to summer camp, and to the back seat of the family automobile. From the Toy Museum:
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.