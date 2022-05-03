Napa biz buzz: Napa Valley College hosts job fair May 5

Napa Valley College (NVC) is hosting a Job Fair, its first since 2019, on Thursday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featuring more than 90 businesses, the event is free and open to the community. Job seekers may attend the on-campus job fair or participate in the Virtual Job Fair hosted by Career Point.

Job Fair participants will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with local and regional businesses.

Employers include Adventist Health, Aegis Living, Alila Hotel, Alkar Staffing, Andaz Hotel, Auberge Resorts, Baldaccio Wines, Bardessono, Berkshire Napa, Boisset Wines, Bottega Napa Valley, Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley, BBSI, Bolt Staffing, Burbank Housing, Burnett Therapeutic Services, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Cal Vet/Yountville Veterans Home, Camp EDMO, Carneros Resorts, CBrands, Center for Social Dynamics, Chandon, Child Start Napa/Solano, Circle K, City of American Canyon, City of Napa, City of Yountville, Collabria Care, County of Napa, County of Napa (Sheriff’s Office), Culinary Institute of America, East Bay and Solano Consortium, E. Gallo Wines, Delicato Wines, Department of State Hospitals, The Estate Yountville, Express Employment Professionals, Farmers Insurance, Faust Wines, Four Seasons, Gotts, In Home Support Services, Inglenook, Jackson Family Wines, Lynn and Darla Supported Living, Kollar Chocolates, Lede Family Wines, Lowes Home Improvement, Maxim Healthcare, Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa County of Education, Napa Tenacious, Napa Valley Support Services, Napa Valley Wine Train, Northern California Carpenters Regional Council, Oakville Grocery, O'Shaughnessy Estate Winery, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Pernod Ricard, Progress Foundation, Reich and Associates, Rutherford Hill, Self Help Federal Credit Union, Seneca Center, Silverado Resort, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, The Sourcing Group, SSYAF, Solano Resource Conservation District, Stanly Ranch, Treasury Wine Estates, Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Trinchero Family Estates, United Cerebral Palsy, US Air Force, US Army, Visit Napa Valley, Walmart, West America Bank, West Coast Wine Compliance, Wine Direct, and Your Enriched Life.

The job fair will take place outdoors in McCarthy Plaza near the 1500 building and the library at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway in Napa. Parking permits will not be required.

Info: sherry.tennyson@napavalley.edu. Interested employers may register for the Virtual Job at https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/x5aD9x.

