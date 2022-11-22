Napa biz buzz: Napa Valley’s GVM Law celebrates 50 years

GVM Law, a Northern California law firm specializing in strategic estate planning, business and tax services to individuals, families and privately held companies, this year marks 50 years of service to the community, said a news release.

GVM Law was founded in 1972 in Napa, around the same time that some of today’s leading family businesses, wineries and farmers were just getting established, said the release.

Since then, the firm has shepherded clients through decades of generational change. “Today, GVM Law’s services come at a particularly interesting time of succession in many of the region’s family estates,” said the company.

“Our firm was established during the nascent years of what now is a mature, world-renowned agricultural industry, founded by several of the area’s leading individuals and families,” said Jamie Watson, partner.

“We’re in an era of private businesses and estates changing hands, either to the next generation or to new ownership. GVM Law is an integral partner, advising our clients to affect ideal strategic estate planning solutions for current and future generations,” said Watson.

GVM Law has evolved over the last five decades alongside its clients, said the release.

Founded by original partners Dave Gaw and Nick Van Male, GVM Law is led today by equity partners Jamie Watson, Erik Lawrence, Nick Donovan and Jeffrey Stephens, along with Chief Operating Officer Ameris Cleary.

The current leadership team joined the firm over the past 18 years, "and continues its connection with the firm’s founding principles, while bringing next generation practices to the business and its clients."

In addition, the firm has expanded its presence to serve clients with offices in Fairfield, opened in 1989, and Roseville, established in 2019.

“We strive to remain agile and ahead of the curve of our client needs, staying informed of changes in the law that lead to opportunities in our key practice areas of trust and estate planning, tax law, real estate and business,” said the release.

“Our team is adept at guiding our clients through technical and complex legal situations, while being relatable and accessible when our clients need us,” said partner Nick Donovan.

“Our current generation of leadership is in place to ensure GVM Law will be here for our clients and their families for the next 50 years.”