 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Napa Valley Wealth Management acquired

Napa Valley Wealth Management (NVWM) and TrueNote Investment Advisors have been acquired by the Wealth Enhancement Group of Minneapolis.

The firms are led by President and Chief Investment Officer Kelly Crane CFP, CLU, CFA, and oversee more than $400 million in client assets.

They are headquartered in St. Helena, with additional offices in Walnut Creek and El Cerrito. "With this latest partnership, Wealth Enhancement Group continues its significant M&A growth momentum, increasing the firm's total client assets to $55.1 billion," said a news release. 

Napa Valley Wealth Management was founded in 1992 with the mission of helping clients plan, build and preserve their wealth, the release said. 

“I’m excited to be with a firm that truly understands where we want to go and is committed to helping us get there,” said Crane.

Going forward, the two newly acquired firms will become the InConcert Napa Valley Team of Wealth Enhancement Group.

People are also reading…

Info: wealthenhancement.com

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

Morimoto Asia confirmed for Napa

  • Updated

A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…

Kelly Crane

Crane

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News