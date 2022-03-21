Napa biz buzz: Napa Valley Wealth Management acquired

Napa Valley Wealth Management (NVWM) and TrueNote Investment Advisors have been acquired by the Wealth Enhancement Group of Minneapolis.

The firms are led by President and Chief Investment Officer Kelly Crane CFP, CLU, CFA, and oversee more than $400 million in client assets.

They are headquartered in St. Helena, with additional offices in Walnut Creek and El Cerrito. "With this latest partnership, Wealth Enhancement Group continues its significant M&A growth momentum, increasing the firm's total client assets to $55.1 billion," said a news release.

Napa Valley Wealth Management was founded in 1992 with the mission of helping clients plan, build and preserve their wealth, the release said.

“I’m excited to be with a firm that truly understands where we want to go and is committed to helping us get there,” said Crane.

Going forward, the two newly acquired firms will become the InConcert Napa Valley Team of Wealth Enhancement Group.

