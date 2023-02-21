Napa West Pet Hospital is now offering urgent care on Sundays at its location at 2999 Solano Ave. Suite D in Napa.

Starting March 5, the vet office will be open for walk-ins on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dr. David Carroll of Napa West Pet Hospital said offering Sunday urgent care hours may help some pet owners avoid a longer drive to other urgent care and emergency facilities such as the Solano-Napa Pet Emergency Clinic in Fairfield.

Info: 707 254-9033