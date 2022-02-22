 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Napa's Lixit property for sale for $12.9 million

Lixit Napa

Lixit, 100 Coombs St., Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Napa Register

Napa's Lixit property is for sale for $12.9 million, according to Loopnet.com.

Located at 100 Coombs St., it includes an industrial building 48,000 square feet in size and sits on 3.3 acres.

The property also features two warehouses, a warehouse/assembly room, private offices, break room, conference room and shipping docks.

Lixit is not closing, said Linda Parks, president and CEO of Lixit Co. "We’re looking for a bigger location. Or we may stay here," she said.

Info: 707-294-2944

