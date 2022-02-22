Napa biz buzz: Napa's Lixit property for sale for $12.9 million

Napa's Lixit property is for sale for $12.9 million, according to Loopnet.com.
Located at 100 Coombs St., it includes an industrial building 48,000 square feet in size and sits on 3.3 acres.
The property also features two warehouses, a warehouse/assembly room, private offices, break room, conference room and shipping docks.
Lixit is not closing, said Linda Parks, president and CEO of Lixit Co. "We’re looking for a bigger location. Or we may stay here," she said.
Info: 707-294-2944
