Napa biz buzz: Napa's Moving Forward Towards Independence names McCorley director of programs

  • Updated

Moving Forward Towards Independence announced that Makeylia McCorley is the new director of programs at the nonprofit. 

With many years of experience with the neurodivergent population, McCorley started as a direct support counselor, working with adults in private homes, facilities and hospice care.

Moving Forward Towards Independence serves neurodiverse adults in the Napa community, providing three levels of supported living.

In August MFTI will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

"The program is unique in that it was the creation of six families eager to build a community for their children to gain independent living skills beside their peers," said a news release.

Info: 68 Coombs St., Suite B, Napa; 707-259-1125; moving-forward.org.

Makeylia McCorley

