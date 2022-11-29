Napa biz buzz: Napa's Moving Forward Towards Independence names McCorley director of programs

Moving Forward Towards Independence announced that Makeylia McCorley is the new director of programs at the nonprofit.

With many years of experience with the neurodivergent population, McCorley started as a direct support counselor, working with adults in private homes, facilities and hospice care.

Moving Forward Towards Independence serves neurodiverse adults in the Napa community, providing three levels of supported living.

Napa biz buzz: Akwari leads Moving Forward Towards Independence Napa biz buzz: Cecily Akwari is the newly hired executive director of Moving Forward Towards Independence.

In August MFTI will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"The program is unique in that it was the creation of six families eager to build a community for their children to gain independent living skills beside their peers," said a news release.

Info: 68 Coombs St., Suite B, Napa; 707-259-1125; moving-forward.org.