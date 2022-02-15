 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Napa's Queen of the Valley named to clinical excellence list

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, placing it in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the country and an overall leader in clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades. This is the fourth consecutive year Providence Queen of the Valley is among America’s 250 Best Hospitals.

“At Providence, we’re committed to providing the highest quality of care to our patients,” said Terry Wooten, Chief Executive for Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. “Achieving this recognition given the challenges of a global pandemic, is testament to our physicians and caregivers unwavering commitment to provide personalized, compassionate care and the best outcomes for our patients.”

Info: providence.org/queen

