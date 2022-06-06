 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Naysayer Coffee Roasters now open at Napa's Food City center

Naysayer Coffee

Chris and Beth Vecera, have recently launched Napa’s Naysayer Coffee Roasters, a family-owned specialty coffee roastery. Their children are Jaicee and Seamus.

 Tim Carl Photography

Naysayer Coffee Roasters is now open at Napa's Food City center. The address is 1813 Old Sonoma Road, near the corner of Jefferson Street.  

According to its website, Chris and Beth Vecera own and operate the specialty coffee roasting company in Napa.

Naysayer also sells a selection of pastries and plans to offer "toast," said a sign. 

Current hours are 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Info: naysayercoffee.com, 707-299-8354

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News