Napa biz buzz: Neurovations hosts pain conference in Napa

About 600 top scientists, interventional pain physicians, policymakers, researchers and innovators recently gathered to attend the 29th Napa Pain Conference in downtown Napa.

"This year, we were honored to have Dr. Katalin Kariko on the stage for the Annual Lindahl Lecture, stated Dr. Eric Grigsby, founding CEO of Neurovations. "She spoke about the mRNA technology she developed, which became the foundation of the company BioNtech and COVID vaccines. Her work is incredibly important in fighting the COVID pandemic."

The Napa Pain Conference, a division of Neurovations, has a history of creating inclusive, equitable and bias-free programs to educate clinicians on remarkable clinical and scientific advances for treating pain and neurological disease.

The program spanned four days and included a day specifically focused on cancer pain. Topics covered all areas of pain management, including neuromodulation, minimally invasive spine surgery, and what is next in medical technology innovation.