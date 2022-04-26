 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: New leadership elected to Land Trust Board of Trustees

  • Updated
Wragg Ridge Preserve

A view of Lake Berryessa from northern end of the Land Trust’s Wragg Ridge Preserve.

 Photo courtesy of Land Trust of Napa County

Land Trust of Napa County announced the election of new leadership in its board of trustees for 2022-23.

Bill Nemerever, first elected to the board in 2018 and who previously served as vice-chair, was elected the new chair.

Nemerever is a former investment manager and current small winery owner.

Robin Baggett, who also was first elected to the Land Trust board in 2018, has been elected the new vice-chair.

Baggett oversees the Alpha Omega Collective, the umbrella brand for his Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries

Mike Fisher was elected treasurer. Fisher is a wine business advisor and founding partner of Global Wine Partners, LLC.

Malcolm Mackenzie was elected secretary for a second term. He is a lawyer and senior partner with Coombs & Dunlap, LLP.

Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270.

