Napa biz buzz: New leadership elected to Land Trust Board of Trustees

Land Trust of Napa County announced the election of new leadership in its board of trustees for 2022-23.

Bill Nemerever, first elected to the board in 2018 and who previously served as vice-chair, was elected the new chair.

Nemerever is a former investment manager and current small winery owner.

Robin Baggett, who also was first elected to the Land Trust board in 2018, has been elected the new vice-chair.

Baggett oversees the Alpha Omega Collective, the umbrella brand for his Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries

Mike Fisher was elected treasurer. Fisher is a wine business advisor and founding partner of Global Wine Partners, LLC.

Malcolm Mackenzie was elected secretary for a second term. He is a lawyer and senior partner with Coombs & Dunlap, LLP.

