Napa biz buzz: New Life Auto Salon in Napa hosts angel tree for foster children

New Life Auto Salon is hosting its annual angel tree for foster children in Napa.

Visit the auto shop at 684 Lincoln Ave. or call 707-254-0223 to pick a name of a child to “foster” with gifts during the holiday season.

Tax deductible donations can also be mailed to the same address.

“We appreciate any effort to help these children have a Christmas that can resemble the past,” said a news release.

Gifts are due on Dec. 3.

Info: 707-254-0223, newlifeautosalon.com

