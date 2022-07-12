Napa biz buzz: New program awards grants to Napa’s COVID-impacted small businesses

Small business owners who have been in operation since 2019 and were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for a $2,500 grant through the Napa Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, which launched on Monday.
To support small businesses and employers facing financial impacts from the pandemic, Napa County – in partnership with the Solano-Napa Small Business Development Center – established this new program utilizing funds from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, said a news release.
Napa County’s $173,400 funding from the state will allow approximately 56 business owners to be awarded $2,500 microgrants.
The application window in Napa County will run through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15. Applications will be available online in English, Spanish and Tagalog at solanonapasbdc.org.
The SBDC will host an informational webinar for the grant program on Wednesday, July 13, at 4 p.m. Register for the webinar at solanonapasbdc.org.
Info: solanonapasbdc.org/napa-microgrant, 707-646-1071, bboyd@solanowdb.org, bernardo@narvaezins.com or 707-927-3204, ext. 1003.