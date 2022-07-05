 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: NEWS elects board of directors for 2022-2023

  • Updated
NEWS-Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services recently elected Julianna Hart, senior studio manager, Sephora; and Alexandra Phelps, Alexandra Phelps Events, to its board of directors. Re-elected volunteer board members are Jennifer Gonzales, Napa chief of police; Oscar Ortiz, Napa County sheriff; Kass Simon; and Lance Spears, owner/CFO, Lance Spears Financial Consulting, LLC.

In addition, officers and committee chairs re-elected are President Danis Kreimeier, retired; Immediate Past President Sandra J. Re Sims, retired; Vice President June Ressler, owner/CEO, Cenergy, Intl.; Treasurer and Finance Committee Chair Mark Freund, senior managing director, business banking, First Republic Bank; Board Development Committee Chair Mary Makowski, operations administrator, Meteor Vineyard; Marketing Committee Chair Emily Harrison, VP marketing & sales, HALL Wines; Fund Development Committee Chair Rosanna Mairena; and NEWS Executive Director, Tracy Lamb.

NEWS is dedicated to providing safety, hope, healing and empowerment for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Equally, NEWS is committed to promoting safe communities and social change through prevention, intervention, education, and advocacy.

Info: 707-252-3687, napanews.org

