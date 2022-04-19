Napa biz buzz: OLE Health announces new COO, CFO, north Napa medical director and dental director

OLE Health announced that it has named a new chief financial officer, chief operating officer, dental director, as well as a new medical director for its north Napa campus on Pear Tree Lane.

“OLE Health is very excited to welcome these new leaders who each bring a wealth of experience in their respective fields,” said Alicia Hardy, CEO for OLE Health. “I look forward to working with them and the rest of the leadership team to grow OLE Health’s reach in Napa and Fairfield-Suisun and expand our ability to deliver high-quality care to all who need it, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.”

The new leadership joining OLE Health include:

Hemanta Mungur was hired as chief financial officer. Mungur has nearly 20 years of experience in accounting and finance, most recently serving as CFO/COO for Transcendence Psychological Services. He brings significant experience in helping grow community health centers, including expanding Aria Community Health Centers in Avenal to 35 sites across three counties.

Flora Asuncion has been hired as the new chief operating officer. She brings nearly 40 years of experience in healthcare transformation, including several years reimaging health care delivery for the government of Qatar. Prior to moving abroad, she served several key roles for Kaiser Permanente, helping to manage change and improve performance.

Aisha Amin assumes the role of dental director. She has nearly a decade of experience in general dentistry and a demonstrated commitment to dental education. Prior to assuming this role, she worked for a dental practice in Fairfield. As dental director, Dr. Amin is responsible for overseeing the dental department at OLE Health, a team of more than 30 individuals, including 10 dentists, in north Napa, south Napa, Calistoga, and the Chadborne Road Health Center in Fairfield.

Dr. Aliya Khan Kohler has been hired as the new medical director for north Napa. Kohler comes to OLE Health with more than 20 years of experience in family medicine and deep experience as a senior member of the medical team. Most recently, she worked as a physician for the Henry Ford Medical Group in Detroit, where she practiced and mentored and guided mid-level providers, nurses, and medical assistants to ensure quality care.