OLE Health has appointed Allison Crisp, DO, MPH, as medical director for the Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus on Pear Tree Lane, effective April 23, said a news release.

As medical director, Dr. Crisp will oversee a team of 18 medical providers at that campus.

The North Napa Campus is the busiest site in OLE Health’s system, with over 43,000 patient visits in 2022 alone, roughly one-third of the total patient visits across all six OLE Health locations, the release said.

In addition to leading the team, Crisp will continue to see patients at OLE Health and newborns at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center where she serves as chair of the OB/Newborn Department.

"Dr. Crisp is an incredible physician and advocate for her pediatric patients. She inspires those around her with her passion for quality and commitment to continually improving patient care,” said Alicia Hardy, OLE Health chief executive officer.

Crisp began her career at OLE Health in 2017 in the dual role of pediatrician and pediatric medical director. She received her doctorate/medical degree as well as master of public health from Touro University in 2014 and completed her bachelor of science at UC San Diego. Prior to coming to OLE Health, Crisp was completing her pediatric residency with UCSF in Fresno, focusing on community pediatric medicine.

"I am excited for this new opportunity with OLE Health and look forward to working with the amazing medical team we have at our Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus," said Crisp.

Photos: Go inside Napa city's most expensive home sold in February 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley 3207 Swiss Court in Browns Valley