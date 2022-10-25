 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: OLE Health names Banuelos as Upvalley medical director

Elias Banuelos, MD

OLE Health announced that Elias Banuelos, MD, has assumed the role of medical director for its Upvalley sites. Fluent in both Spanish and English, Dr. Banuelos comes to OLE Health with more than 20 years of experience in primary care, specializing in family medicine.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Dr. Banuelos to OLE Health as a provider and a leader for our Upvalley health centers,” said Dr. Teresa Shinder, chief medical officer for OLE Health.

Banuelos grew up in California and attended medical school at Stanford University. He completed his residency at San Jose Medical Center in 2001. After residency, Dr. Banuelos spent several years practicing in the South Bay, before relocating to Florida in 2007. During his time there, he worked in a variety of health care settings including hospitals, nonprofit clinics and private practice.

As medical director, Banuelos will oversee the medical providers in the St. Helena and Calistoga health centers. He will also be the primary physician for patients seen in Calistoga.

OLE Health has six facilities in Calistoga, Fairfield, Napa and St. Helena.

Info: olehealth.org

