Napa biz buzz: OLE Health receives recognition for quality

OLE Health received seven awards for high-quality service within the health care field from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the agency responsible for oversight of federally qualified health centers. Of the more than 200 health centers across California eligible for HRSA awards, OLE Health is the only one to receive that many.
This recognition includes achievement in:
- Increasing access to care and services
- Leveraging technology to improve patient care
- Improving measurable health outcomes
- Reducing health disparities
- Increasing utilization of preventative services
- Responding to COVID-19
“These items aren’t just quality metrics measured by a government agency; they are efforts that help make our communities healthier and stronger,” said Alicia Hardy, chief executive officer for OLE Health.
Info: olehealth.org