Napa biz buzz: Oxbow Public Market holds employment recruiting fair on Wednesday

  • Updated
Napa's Oxbow Public Market

Napa's Oxbow Public Market.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Oxbow Public Market and its merchants will hold an employment recruiting fair on Wednesday, April 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Oxbow Garden, located on First Street between the main market building and Gott’s Roadside.

Several market merchants with immediate openings will be on hand to meet with job seekers looking for employment.

Merchants participating include C CASA, Eiko's at Oxbow, Gott's Roadside, Hudson Greens and Goods, Live Fire, Milestone Provisions, Napa Valley Distillery and Whole Spice.

Oxbow Public Market is located at 610 and 644 First St. in downtown Napa.

Info: oxbowpublicmarket.com

