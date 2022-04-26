Napa biz buzz: Oxbow Public Market holds employment recruiting fair on Wednesday

Oxbow Public Market and its merchants will hold an employment recruiting fair on Wednesday, April 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Oxbow Garden, located on First Street between the main market building and Gott’s Roadside.
Several market merchants with immediate openings will be on hand to meet with job seekers looking for employment.
Merchants participating include C CASA, Eiko's at Oxbow, Gott's Roadside, Hudson Greens and Goods, Live Fire, Milestone Provisions, Napa Valley Distillery and Whole Spice.
Oxbow Public Market is located at 610 and 644 First St. in downtown Napa.
Info: oxbowpublicmarket.com
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A man has confessed to killing Janet Jones Luxford, who has been missing since 2002, according to police in Bessemer, Alabama.
Massive Lake Berryessa is in Napa County. Could it provide water to Napa Valley in a drought?
Napa sheriff's candidate Jon Crawford received $500,000 settlement following departure from undersheriff job in 2021
Jon Crawford, the former Napa County undersheriff who is running against Sheriff Oscar Ortiz in this year’s election, received a $500,000 sett…
Alex Slarve has just about finished up a city of Napa home that will operate entirely with solar power and batteries, and has no connection to…
Napa Valley's Miss Terri has spent decades helping others. Now she's the one in need.
Napa’s iconic Moskowite Corners has seen better days. What's next for this Berryessa landmark?
Have you seen this Napa little free pantry? It's one of at least three in the county.
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict …