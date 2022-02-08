 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Perez dental practice relocates with SBA funding

The Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed "504 funding" for Eric A. Perez DDS in Napa. The 504 financing allowed the dental practice to create two new, local jobs and to purchase a 3,127 square foot building located at 1150/1158 Imola Ave. in Napa.

After graduating from dental school, Eric Perez DDS worked for a local dentist for three years before opening his own practice in 2010. 

Over the years, Perez (who is bilingual) has grown his practice to a staff of eight and serves a growing patient base in and around the Napa area. 

When Perez acquired his dental practice he leased its location, which he has now outgrown.

Working with California Bank of Commerce and with Bay Area Development’s Joe Lampe, he was able to utilize SBA financing to purchase and renovate a larger building just a couple of miles from his previous location. The new space gives him the room he needs to grow and also offers a more efficient office with modern amenities that both staff and patients will appreciate.

Info: bayarea504.com

Eric A. Perez DDS

