Napa's Pharmaca store, located in the Bel Aire Plaza, will close by the end of February.

Walgreen Co. will acquire the pharmaceutical records and other select assets across 22 Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, said an email from Fraser Engerman, senior director, external relations, Walgreen Co.

The Pharmaca stores will close by the end of the month, reported Business Insider.

"Prescription files and inventory are expected to transfer to nearby Walgreens pharmacies by mid-February," said Engerman. "Patients do not need to take any action. We will automatically transfer their pharmacy files to a designated Walgreens location. Patients will receive notice about any changes through mail and other means with details about continued access to their prescriptions and other services."

Napa's Pharmaca first opened in 2007. As of Mon. Feb. 13, everything in the store was 50% off.

