Napa biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley earns maternity care distinction

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that its Center for Maternal and Infant Care has been named on the Cal Hospital Compare Maternity Care Honor Roll.

This year’s award reflects calendar year 2021 hospital discharge and birth certificate data from hospitals that offer maternity services and participated in the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative Maternal Data Centers, said a news release.

Queen of the Valley Medical Center was among 108 hospitals that met or surpassed the statewide target aimed at reducing births via C-sections in first-time mothers with low-risk pregnancies.

“This is a monumental achievement for our program, and I could not be prouder of the team,” said Sarah Juillerat, director of nursing, obstetric and neonatal care at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.