Napa biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley earns national recognition for stroke treatment

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

 Register file photo

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center recently received the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus award and was listed on the Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll. This is the highest award a hospital can receive from the American Heart Association Get with the Guidelines Stroke program, according to a news release. 

“We are incredibly proud of our caregivers who have been recognized by the American Heart Association for ensuring our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive at Queen of the Valley. 

In September 2021, Queen of the Valley announced a $5.1 million gift from the Winiarski Family Foundation to create the Winiarski Stroke and Diagnostics Center immediately adjacent to the emergency department. The center will be a great enhancement in providing critical care for the 30,000 trauma, stroke and patients with emergent needs who are treated in the Queen’s ED annually.

Info: providence.org/queen

