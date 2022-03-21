 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Providence Queen of The Valley Medical Center achieves patient safety excellence award

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

The Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient.

This distinction places Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers, said a news release.

“This award reflects our caregiver’s talent, collaboration, and diligence. They always put safety first,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Info: thequeen.org

