Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Clinical Academy RN Residency Program was awarded an accreditation with distinction as a Practice Transition Program by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission (ANCC) on Practice Transition Accreditation Program, said a news release. The award is the highest recognition provided by the ANCC organization.

“I must express our gratitude to our clinical educators, nurse leaders and caregivers who worked hard to make this accomplishment possible,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive. “We would not have received this prestigious honor without their commitment to excellence and dedication to training the future of nursing.”

The Queen’s RN residency program helps new graduates with less than 12 months of experience transition from an education environment to a practice setting as they develop the knowledge and skills needed to meet and exceed professional nursing standards, said the release. Through the program, nurses complete specialized online and classroom courses, work alongside experienced staff and learn in a real-life setting to be better prepared and more confident as they enter the workforce.

Brandon Alexander, RN, recently completed the Queen’s residency program and said it prepared him for “the real world of nursing” and allowed him to confidently approach his full-time role as a nurse.

“I call it nursing school 2.0. It’s rigorous and intense, but in a good way because it helps build your competency to be able to work alone,” said Alexander, who plans to continue working on the Queen’s telemetry floor where he was placed for his residency for several years. “I walked in on my first day after being a new grad and was more than prepared to hit the ground running.”

