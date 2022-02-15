Napa biz buzz: Pure Luxury Transportation hires new general manager

Joining the team in the position of general manager, Mathison will be responsible for supporting the team in daily operations.

Mathison’s career includes leadership management as well as ownership roles in a variety of businesses both large and small. Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Buffo said “we felt like Nickolai brings the right combination of experience and commitment to customer service to our family of employees.”