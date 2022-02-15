 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Pure Luxury Transportation hires new general manager

Pure Luxury Transportation announced the latest addition to their growing team, Nickolai Mathison.

Joining the team in the position of general manager, Mathison will be responsible for supporting the team in daily operations. 

Mathison’s career includes leadership management as well as ownership roles in a variety of businesses both large and small. Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Buffo said “we felt like Nickolai brings the right combination of experience and commitment to customer service to our family of employees.”

Info: 707-775-2920

Celebrity Mr. Monopoly visited downtown Napa to announce a Napa Valley version of the popular game. It will be available starting in October from a company called Top Trumps.

