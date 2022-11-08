Napa biz buzz: Queen names new chief medical officer, chief nursing officer

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that Russ Braun, MD, MPH, MBA, FACEP has joined the hospital as the chief medical officer (CMO).

Additionally, Tarinder Khatkar, RN, BSN, MSN/AM, has also joined the organization and will serve as the chief nursing officer (CNO).

Dr. Braun has more than 20 years of clinical leadership experience as a senior level physician executive and a board-certified emergency physician.

Most recently, Braun was the medical director/physician advisor for MarinHealth Medical Center. Previously, he spent two separate terms as vice president of medical affairs/CMO for Dignity Health.

“As an ER physician, I have a long history of providing care to the underserved,” said Braun. “Ensuring access to all those in need is part of the mission at the Queen,” he said. “I am honored to join the team!”

Braun earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College. He achieved a master’s degree in public health in health policy administration and a master of business administration degree from the UC Berkeley.

With 17 years of experience as a registered nurse, Khatkar brings a wealth of experience to the role. She comes to Queen of the Valley from San Gabriel Valley Medical Center, a 273-bed hospital, where she served as chief operating officer and CNO since 2020. Earlier, she held positions as interim and assistant CNO for Antelope Valley District Hospital.

Khatkar earned her degree as a registered nurse from American River College in Sacramento; her BA from Delhi University, India; her bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Saint Mary; and her master’s in nursing administration from the University of Aspen. She is actively pursuing a master’s degree in business administration and is a member of the American College of Healthcare.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Russ and Tarinder to our organization,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.