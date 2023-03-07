The Queen of the Valley Foundation is partnering with Napa’s Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant for the Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March. Now in its 13th year, the campaign gives customers an opportunity to make a donation to support local charities at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants, said a news release.

Throughout this month, customers can make a donation in-person or through the restaurant’s app to support the Queen at Jersey Mike’s Subs, 627 Trancas St. in Napa.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate on Wednesday, March 29 with Jersey’s Mike’s Day of Giving where 100% of the day’s sales will be donated to Queen of the Valley Foundation.

“Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center is humbled to be included in this year’s Month of Giving campaign,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to donate resources to more than 200 local charities – including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more – who are striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference in their communities. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

