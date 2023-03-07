FOR THE REGISTER
The Queen of the Valley Foundation is partnering with Napa’s Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant for the Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March. Now in its 13th year, the campaign gives customers an opportunity to make a donation to support local charities at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants, said a news release.
Throughout this month, customers can make a donation in-person or through the restaurant’s app to support the Queen at Jersey Mike’s Subs, 627 Trancas St. in Napa.
The Month of Giving campaign will culminate on Wednesday, March 29 with Jersey’s Mike’s Day of Giving where 100% of the day’s sales will be donated to Queen of the Valley Foundation.
“Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center is humbled to be included in this year’s Month of Giving campaign,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive.
The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to donate resources to more than 200 local charities – including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more – who are striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference in their communities. Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon
A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon
More than 1,600 runners traversed a rain-soaked wine country landscape Sunday morning during the Napa Valley Marathon, completing a 26.2-mile course from Calistoga to north Napa.
For a recap and photos of the marathon, see Page B1.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 4
Rain falls as runners hit the pavement during the Napa Valley Marathon near Calistoga on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 2
Nicholas Spector crosses the finish line to win the Napa Valley Marathon in a time of 02:18:29 on Sunday morning.
For more photos of the marathon, see Pages B5 and B6.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 3
Ann Centner crosses the finish line to win the Napa Valley Marathon women's title for the second year in a row, in a time of 2:43:08, on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 5
Spectators cheer on Sunday as a runner nears the finish of the Napa Valley Marathon on the Vintage High School campus.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 8
Runners competed in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 7
A post-storm rainbow appeared outside St. Helena over runners in the Napa Valley Marathon Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 6
A group of runners remained in perfect stride near St. Helena as they competed in the Napa Valley Marathon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 9
A stretch the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena seemingly hovered between storm and sun, following heavy rainfall before the Sunday race.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 10
Spectators cheered on runners as they competed in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 11
A runner wearing a shirt with the message ‘Freedom for Iran’ embraces another runner after finishing the Napa Valley Half Marathon in north Napa Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 12
Spectators cheer as a runner nears the finish of the Napa Valley Marathon at Vintage High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 13
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 14
Runners compete in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 15
A runner competing in the Napa Valley Half Marathon raises their arms as they cross the the finish in Napa on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Runners and spectators braved the rain and even some hail to compete in and watch the Napa Valley Marathon, which started in Calistoga and followed the Silverado Trail to Vintage High School in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register video
