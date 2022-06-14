Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley hosts market and health fair July 6

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center hosted its first “Community Collective: A Neighborhood Market and Health Fair” on June 1, said a news release.

It included dozens of tents filled with small businesses who share the Queen’s commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle. In addition, Queen caregivers and community partners shared information about critical health resources and information—like hands only CPR training— and the Napa Farmer’s Market launched their new Napa Farmers Market box program at this inaugural event which offers an opportunity for those interested to receive healthy produce from family farmers.

The Legendary MD’s, a band that includes Queen of the Valley physicians Dr. John Dermody and Dr. Alex Miner, played live music.

"Special thanks to Queen of the Valley Foundation, Queen of the Valley Medical Center caregivers, the Napa Farmers Market, and all the local business owners and neighbors who are making this event possible," said the release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The next market and health fair will be held July 6 at the Herman Family Pavilion parking lot on the east side of the campus, near the entrance off Villa Lane.