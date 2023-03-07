FOR THE REGISTER
Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center celebrated its 65th anniversary on March 3.
“As we honor this major milestone at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, our hearts are filled with gratitude when we reflect on the lifesaving care, medical advancements and lasting community impact our medical center has made in the Napa Valley,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive.
“We are humbled to serve others in this way, and are grateful for the thousands of employees, physicians, volunteers, donors, board members and community collaborators whose compassion, talents and efforts nurtured this healing work for the past six-and-a-half decades.”
The Queen opened its doors on March 3, 1958, following a community fundraising campaign and support from the hospital’s foundresses, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, said a news release.
Today – under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Providence and St. Joseph of Orange – Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center anchors regional services to the people of Napa County, "representing a hub of critical, complex care for more than 140,000 residents and countless visitors."
It remains Napa County’s largest hospital, having evolved into a 198-bed, Trauma Center certified by the American College of Surgeons, said the release.
In 2022, the Queen admitted more than 6,400 patients, delivered nearly 700 babies, treated more than 25,700 cases in its emergency department and performed over 7,800 inpatient and outpatient surgeries. The Queen has also earned Healthgrades’ 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care award four years in a row and ranking in the top 5% in the nation for patient safety, said the release.
“Since our founding, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center has revolutionized care for not only our patients locally, but also for the medical community at large,” said Andrew Fenton, M.D., chief of staff for Providence Queen of the Valley’s Medical Staff.
“Mission and service is at the heart of the healing work at the Queen, as we ensure the legacy of the Queen’s foundresses lives on by partnering with like-minded organizations, investing in community benefit programs and providing compassionate care to our neighbors,” said Geni Bennetts, M.D., chair of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Community Board.
Runners and spectators braved the rain and even some hail to compete in and watch the Napa Valley Marathon, which started in Calistoga and followed the Silverado Trail to Vintage High School in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon
A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon
More than 1,600 runners traversed a rain-soaked wine country landscape Sunday morning during the Napa Valley Marathon, completing a 26.2-mile course from Calistoga to north Napa.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 4
Rain falls as runners hit the pavement during the Napa Valley Marathon near Calistoga on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 2
Nicholas Spector crosses the finish line to win the Napa Valley Marathon in a time of 02:18:29 on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 3
Ann Centner crosses the finish line to win the Napa Valley Marathon women's title for the second year in a row, in a time of 2:43:08, on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 5
Spectators cheer on Sunday as a runner nears the finish of the Napa Valley Marathon on the Vintage High School campus.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 8
Runners competed in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 7
A post-storm rainbow appeared outside St. Helena over runners in the Napa Valley Marathon Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 6
A group of runners remained in perfect stride near St. Helena as they competed in the Napa Valley Marathon on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 9
A stretch the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena seemingly hovered between storm and sun, following heavy rainfall before the Sunday race.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 10
Spectators cheered on runners as they competed in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 11
A runner wearing a shirt with the message ‘Freedom for Iran’ embraces another runner after finishing the Napa Valley Half Marathon in north Napa Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 12
Spectators cheer as a runner nears the finish of the Napa Valley Marathon at Vintage High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 13
Spectators cheer on runners as they compete in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 14
Runners compete in the Napa Valley Marathon near St. Helena on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon 15
A runner competing in the Napa Valley Half Marathon raises their arms as they cross the the finish in Napa on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Valley Marathon
