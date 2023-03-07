Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center celebrated its 65th anniversary on March 3.

“As we honor this major milestone at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, our hearts are filled with gratitude when we reflect on the lifesaving care, medical advancements and lasting community impact our medical center has made in the Napa Valley,” said Terry Wooten, chief executive.

“We are humbled to serve others in this way, and are grateful for the thousands of employees, physicians, volunteers, donors, board members and community collaborators whose compassion, talents and efforts nurtured this healing work for the past six-and-a-half decades.”

The Queen opened its doors on March 3, 1958, following a community fundraising campaign and support from the hospital’s foundresses, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange, said a news release.

Today – under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Providence and St. Joseph of Orange – Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center anchors regional services to the people of Napa County, "representing a hub of critical, complex care for more than 140,000 residents and countless visitors."

It remains Napa County’s largest hospital, having evolved into a 198-bed, Trauma Center certified by the American College of Surgeons, said the release.

In 2022, the Queen admitted more than 6,400 patients, delivered nearly 700 babies, treated more than 25,700 cases in its emergency department and performed over 7,800 inpatient and outpatient surgeries. The Queen has also earned Healthgrades’ 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care award four years in a row and ranking in the top 5% in the nation for patient safety, said the release.

“Since our founding, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center has revolutionized care for not only our patients locally, but also for the medical community at large,” said Andrew Fenton, M.D., chief of staff for Providence Queen of the Valley’s Medical Staff.

“Mission and service is at the heart of the healing work at the Queen, as we ensure the legacy of the Queen’s foundresses lives on by partnering with like-minded organizations, investing in community benefit programs and providing compassionate care to our neighbors,” said Geni Bennetts, M.D., chair of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center’s Community Board.

PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon 4 Napa Valley Marathon 2 Napa Valley Marathon 3 Napa Valley Marathon 5 Napa Valley Marathon 8 Napa Valley Marathon 7 Napa Valley Marathon 6 Napa Valley Marathon 9 Napa Valley Marathon 10 Napa Valley Marathon 11 Napa Valley Marathon 12 Napa Valley Marathon 13 Napa Valley Marathon 14 Napa Valley Marathon 15 Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon