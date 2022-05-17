Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley names Poer new philanthropy leader

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced that Rachael Poer has been appointed chief philanthropy officer for the hospital and chief executive officer of Queen of the Valley Foundation, said a news release.

Poer has a wealth of fundraising experience and extensive knowledge of the Queen’s Foundation, said the release.

She joined the team in 2018 as foundation director.

“Rachael has demonstrated an exceptional ability to connect our donors’ philanthropic passions with improvements in technology and infrastructure at Queen of the Valley,” said Terry Wooten, Queen’s chief executive.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to build upon the relationships our amazing philanthropy team has developed with our donors,” said Poer.

Poer began her career in hospitality management, as hospitality director and consultant for the Napa Valley wine industry. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Davis, in Textiles and Marketing and earned multiple certifications from Napa Valley College — including from the cooking school.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.