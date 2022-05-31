Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley to host summer market and health fair

Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center announced “The Community Collective: A Neighborhood Market and Health Fair” — a series that will launch this summer.

The market and fair will take place the first Wednesday of each month (June-September) between 4 and 6 p.m. at the hospital. The first market is June 1.

It will be located at the Herman Family Pavilion parking lot on the east side of the campus, near the entrance off Villa Lane.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Small business owners and neighbors will be selling locally made food and artisan crafts. Information will be available for how to sign up for the new Napa Farmers Market box program to receive healthy produce from family farmers. Additionally, there will be food trucks, COVID-19 vaccinations, hands-only CPR demonstrations, health education and resources, information about CalFresh Market Match and more.

“The Queen is thrilled to offer this event to our community,” said Rachael Poer, chief philanthropy officer (CPO) for the hospital and chief executive officer (CEO) of Queen of the Valley Foundation.