Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union donates more than $45,000

Redwood Credit Union

Senior member relationship specialist Carlos Dekker and member relationship specialist Alondra Caro are seen in the entry way of the new Napa campus of Redwood Credit Union on Wednesday.

 Nick Otto, Register

On Oct. 20, Redwood Credit Union celebrated International Credit Union (ICU) Day, "a day for credit unions to reflect on their history and commitment to their members and communities."

One of the ways RCU honored the day was by donating 25 cents per card transaction to local nonprofit organizations that empower communities in Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Lake, Mendocino, and San Francisco counties, each time members used their RCU Visa debit or credit cards on Oct. 20.

In total, $45,269 was donated to local nonprofit partners Community Action of Napa Valley, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, North Coast Opportunities in Lake and Mendocino counties, Community Action Marin, and Compass Family Services in San Francisco.

“We’re honored to be part of an industry that cares about people and supports its communities," said RCU President and CEO Brett Martinez. 

Info: 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org

