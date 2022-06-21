 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union elects board of directors

Redwood Credit Union recently re-elected volunteer board members Judy Herrerias-James, Lisa Wittke Schaffner and Rod Dole.

In addition, Jeri Hansen, who has been a volunteer official since 2020, will be finishing a two-year board term in 2024. She is principal at Jeri Hansen Company, specializing in community engagement, public policy, and strategic planning. Prior to that, she was CEO of Sustainable Napa County and public affairs manager for the Napa Valley Vintners. She also serves as the board chair on the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay’s Regional Workforce Development Board Executive Committee.

Info: redwoodcu.org

