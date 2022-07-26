 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union makes Forbes’ list of America’s best credit unions

Redwood Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union

 Submitted photo

For the third year in a row, Redwood Credit Union has been recognized as a top credit union in California in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State.

“We’re proud to be recognized as a leading credit union by Forbes for the third year in a row and are grateful to our members for selecting us as a top financial institution. They’re at the heart of all we do,” said Brett Martinez, RCU President and CEO. 

This past year, RCU has been voted Best Company to Do Business With in Napa County, as well as Best Credit Union by readers of several publications in Sonoma, Marin, and Napa counties. Redwood Credit Union has also been awarded one of the best places to work in the North Bay for 16 consecutive years.

Info: redwoodcu.org

