Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union names Martin as new associate board member

Redwood Credit Union has named Gerardo Martin as a new associate board member on its board of directors.

As an associate board member, Martin will attend all board meetings and participate in key discussions but will not currently take part in voting. Because the credit union is a not-for-profit cooperative, all RCU board members, including associate members, serve voluntarily.

Martin is currently a wealth manager for LPL Financial. He has more than 15 years of community leadership experience and formerly served as president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber, president of the Napa Valley College Foundation, and is the co-founder of Latino Leaders Roundtable.

As RCU prepares to finish construction on an 8-acre campus in Napa, this St. Helena native’s understanding of the community and strong industry knowledge will be an asset in making strategic decisions that benefit Napa members, new employees, and the community.

The new campus is scheduled to open later this year, "complete with an onsite café, a walking path, and beautiful surroundings. With a full labor market recovery expected by 2023 (2021 Napa County Economic Forecast), RCU is poised to become a major employer in the area."